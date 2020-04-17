CoronavirusKentucky
Hopkins County Coronavirus: 116 Total Cases, 59 Recoveries, 9 Deaths
On Friday, April 17, Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, and Doctor Wayne Lipson of Baptist Health provided a COVID-19 update to the Hopkins County community.
According to Judge-Executive Whitfield, there are 116 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hopkins County.
Judge-Executive Whitfield said of those 116 confirmed cases, 59 have recovered.
The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hopkins County remained at 9 as of April 17,
Watch: Full Hopkins County April 17 COVID-19 Update
