Hopkins County Officials Report 52 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

In a press conference Saturday morning, Hopkins County officials announced there are now 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This is up from the 42 reported cases as of Friday.

Officials say there are 4 deaths.

An executive order was also signed to help reduce the number of people in stores.

Only one person per family is permitted to go inside.

In our area these are the numbers so far:

Daviess-58

Henderson-15

Union-3

Hancock-2

Webster-3

Hopkins-52

Muhlenberg-14

Mclean-4

Ohio-5

