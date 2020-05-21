Hopkins County Budget Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

It’s still unclear just how much damage has been done to local economies as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, the budget in Hopkins County has not yet been finalized, but it’s expected to be down over $1 million compared to last year.

This comes as a direct impact of the lack of revenue generated in the county during the global health crisis.

“Really, there’s so many unknowns right now, because we don’t know how long this is gonna affect businesses,” explained Judge-Executive Whitfield. “We don’t know how people are gonna react as businesses open up – so we’re still not sure what our, say our occupational tax will be.”

“We don’t know what aid we’ll get from the state right now. We already know that they have reduced their estimates for our county road aid by about $100,000,” Whitfield went on to say.

The county is also having to increase its spending on COVID-19 efforts, on things like the Emergency Management Agency and food banks.

On Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that cities and counties in the Bluegrass State will soon see financial aid, with $300 million in CARES Act funding being issued based on population to help with the cost of fighting the coronavirus.

