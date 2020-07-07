Hopkins County Boy Reported Missing

The community has been asked to help in locating a missing/runaway Hopkins County boy.

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Dalton C Westby is missing after leaving his residence in Nortonville, Kentucky, around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7.

Westby’s direction and means of travel is unknown as of now.

He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, white sandals, white socks, and no shirt. It’s unknown if he took extra clothing with him.

Anyone with information on Dalton Westby’s location is asked to contact the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office at 270-821-5661.

