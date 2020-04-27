Hopkins County Has 175 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus; Over 20 Deaths

Hopkins County officials on Monday, April 27, held a daily COVID-19 update to inform the county’s population of new information surrounding the coronavirus crisis as it relates to Hopkins County.

According to Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach, there are now

“Right now in Hopkins County, we have 175 confirmed cases of COVID-19,” said Beach during the April 27 Hopkins County COVID-19 update.

Beach said two more Hopkins County residents passed away over the weekend due to COVID-19, totaling 21 county-wide deaths attributed to the virus.

Of the total positive cases, Beach said 74 have now recovered.

