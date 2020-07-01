Hopkins Co. Daycare Under Quarantine After Child Tests Positive for COVID-19

According to Denise Beach of the Hopkins County Health Department, a daycare facility in Hopkins County is now under quarantine after a child there tested positive for COVID-19.

“Right now my team is quarantining a daycare,” said Beach during the Hopkins County COVID-19 update on Wednesday, July 1.

“Parents will be getting notification as we speak,” Beach went on to say “If their child is there they will need to pick them up, and then the child will be quarantined.”

The specific name of the daycare Beach was referencing has not yet been released.

Beach also detailed the total number of cases, deaths, and recoveries in the county.

“We are now at 252 cases with 33 deaths and 192 recovered,” said Beach. Three people in Hopkins County are currently hospitalized, Beach added.

