Hopkins Co. Coronavirus Numbers: 40 New Cases, 4 New Deaths Since Friday

During the Hopkins County coronavirus update on Monday, April 20, Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach announced additional coronavirus cases and deaths since Friday.

“We have had several positives come in this weekend,” Beach began. “Hopkins County now has 156 total cases of COVID-19 with four additional deaths since Friday, for a total of 13 (deaths).”

“This is 40 new cases since Friday,” said Beach.

“37 of these cases are at a long-term care facility,” Beach went on to say.

Beach noted that there will be COVID-19 testing held at Madisonville North Hopkins High School on April 21 – 23.

According to Beach, those eligible for testing at that location must be a health care worker, a first responder, 65 or older, those with chronic health conditions, or those showing symptoms of the virus.

Beach says those interested in registering for testing at Madisonville North Hopkins High School, should visit this website, or call 888-852-2567.

Watch: Full Hopkins County April 20 COVID-19 Update



Comments

comments