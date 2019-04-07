Hopefest 2019 Returns to Newburgh

Hundreds of people turned out here at Friedman Park to walk in support of those affected by cancer. Members of the community including Matthew Goetz came out to support cancers survivors at the Chemo Buddies and St. Vincent’s hope fest.

“there is a lot more people here than in thought there would be,” Goetz says.

Goetz says he came out to the event to support to some of his family.

“Her father and a bunch of her family members had cancer so were a big supporter of chemo buddies and hope and that stuff,” he says.

The daylong event including a one mile fun run and a 5k run is meant to bring awareness to cancer survivors, patients, and all people who provide support. Dozens of survivors past and present took turns earning recognition.

With the release of balloons- many people celebrated being a hope warrior. Many activities were on hand including a survivors parade, food trucks, live music and a vendor village. With more than 100 known cancers, the event featured a lavender ribbon color for all cancers.

Goetz says he wants to ensure no survivor is ever forgotten.

“We just want to do what we can and my work sponsored it, I work at Toyota and they sponsor the race and they helped us pay for it,” Goetz says.

All proceeds from Hopefest will support local nonprofit chemo buddies.

