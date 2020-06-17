I Hope Dad Wants High Heat and Storm Chances

From 79° on Sunday to 84° earlier today, temperatures have been on a gradual rise over the last four days and while the weather of late has been quite comfortable, you should expected that mercury to continue to rise. After seeing temps dip to 63° overnight in the River City, afternoon highs will again surpass the previous day’s – we’ll top out around 86° in Evansville on Thursday afternoon. In addition to the added heat, some of us may also see a stray shower or thunderstorm tomorrow between the hours of 2PM and 8PM; most of those isolated pockets of rain however, should remain east of Evansville.

As we move forward in the forecast, you guessed it, temperatures are expected to climb even higher. A stalling core of low pressure positioned to our northwest on Friday will supply the region with a southerly wind flow throughout the day, allowing temperatures to reach 90° in Evansville for the first time in nearly two weeks! Unfortunately, the heat won’t stop there; as the summer season officially kicks off Saturday at 4:44 P.M., temperatures around that time should be 92° (our hottest anticipated temperature since June 6th). On top of all of that heat, Saturday night will also bring about our next chance for showers and storms.

The remnants of the aforementioned low stalling to our northwest will have inched close enough to the Tri-State by Saturday evening, triggering the development of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Worse yet, it looks as though the sporadic shower and thunderstorm activity will continue on into our Father’s Day, disrupting any outdoor plans to celebrate with Dad. High temperatures on Sunday afternoon will once again reach up toward 90° area wide.

Summer is most certainly on the way.

