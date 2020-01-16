Hoosiers Wager $436M in First 120 Days of Sports Betting

Since becoming legal in September Hoosiers wagered nearly $436 million, earning Indiana $3.7 million in tax revenue.

The state’s first month set records, and now the addition of mobile apps has more than tripled monthly wagers.

If betting says on pace, the state could see more than $11 million added to the General Fund.

State Senator Ron Alting is proposing that money be used to increase teacher pay but, competition could cut into that revenue.

Right now, Indiana is one of just 13 states where sports gambling is up and running.

Six other states including Michigan and Illinois just made it legal, while Kentucky and Ohio will take up the issue sometime this year.

