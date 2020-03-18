Hoosiers Urged to Submit Price-Gouging Complaints Online Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

On Wednesday, Indiana Attorney General (AG) Curtis Hill urged Hoosier who believe they’ve been the victim of price-gouging to file a complaint online with the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.

The office of the AG has the authority to enforce the Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, permitting enforcement of any unfair or abusive sales.

Anyone that would like to submit a price-gouging complaint is encouraged to use the online consumer complaint form.

Those with questions about complaints handled by the Consumer Protection Division (CPD) are asked to call CPD by phone at 1-800-382-5516 or 317-232-6330.

