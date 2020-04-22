Hoosier Tenants Could Face Eviction After Gov. Holcomb’s Executive Order Expires

New reports show millions of Americans are struggling to pay their rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb recently renewed the executive order declaring a public health disaster emergency for Indiana. The declaration was originally set to expire on April 5 but has been extended to May 5.

Under Gov. Holcomb’s now-extended executive order, Hoosiers are safe from eviction until the order expires on May 5.

Rent assistance programs are scarce, and experts are concerned landlords could start demanding payments after that date, leading to mass evictions.

“People are absolutely terrified right now, but now they have to worry about the loss of their housing through nothing at all they did,” said Amy Nelson, Executive Director at the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana.

The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana is working to get the attention of lawmakers to fund a $100 billion rental assistance program, but with May only a few weeks away, experts recommend speaking to your landlord to make some sort of precautionary payment arrangement.

Comments

comments