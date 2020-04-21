CoronavirusIndiana
Hoosiers Protest Stay-at-Home Order Outside Governor’s Mansion in Indianapolis
Dozens of Hoosiers gathered outside the Governor’s Mansion in Indianapolis this week, voicing concerns over the stay-at-home order.
Protesters are accusing state lawmakers of overreaching, calling on them to let them get back to work.
Many were angry after the stay-at-home orders continue to extend with no definite end in sight.
“It’s hurting the economy, it’s hurting people’s livelihoods – there’s going to be more suffering because of the shutdown than there is from the virus,” one protester expressed.
The stay-at-home order in Indiana will be re-evaluated on May 1.
As of Monday, April 20, a total of 569 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.