Hoosiers Protest Stay-at-Home Order Outside Governor’s Mansion in Indianapolis

Dozens of Hoosiers gathered outside the Governor’s Mansion in Indianapolis this week, voicing concerns over the stay-at-home order.

Protesters are accusing state lawmakers of overreaching, calling on them to let them get back to work.

Many were angry after the stay-at-home orders continue to extend with no definite end in sight.

“It’s hurting the economy, it’s hurting people’s livelihoods – there’s going to be more suffering because of the shutdown than there is from the virus,” one protester expressed.

The stay-at-home order in Indiana will be re-evaluated on May 1.

As of Monday, April 20, a total of 569 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.

