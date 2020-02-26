Hoosiers Impacted by Coronavirus

Despite a lack of cases across the Tri-State, people are feeling the impacts of the coronavirus including soon-to-be brides.

A local bridal shop owner says some of their wedding gowns are already on backorder because of the epidemic.

The coronavirus is now causing some factories in China to shut down, for now, temporarily freezing production.

“It might even take a good year or so to be able to get caught back up,” says LeAnna McIntosh, owner of Annale’s Bridal Shop owner. “We have placed a couple of orders and they have told us several things are already on backorder.”

This is sending some brides into a panic.

“We’ve got a couple of brides that are kind of concerned whether or not their dresses are going to be here on time,” says McIntosh.

They are just hoping for a favorable twist of fate and a speedy delivery. Although, McIntosh says even if the dress doesn’t arrive on time she won’t allow a possible dress debacle to get in the way of anyone’s big day.

“Her wedding is in October, but that’s something that you just can’t control so we will just have to get her an in-stock wedding gown and get her fitted and taken care of,” says McIntosh.

With some wedding dresses already on back order, it’s advised to get your wedding dress shopping done sooner rather than later.

“You definitely need to plan ahead when wanting to order a wedding gown. You need to at least allow yourself for six months,” says Nicole Ford, owner of Magic Moments Bridal Shop. “That way you’ve got time to get your dress and get it altered.”

The more preparation time the better. After all, finding your dream dress is like finding your dream spouse you don’t want to rush it.

