Hoosier Unemployment Numbers Near 500,000

The month-long Stay at Home order in Indiana has taken its toll on Hoosiers.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development has seen four-straight weeks of record-breaking unemployment claims.

The DWD Commissioner Fred Payne announced that they will be able to start paying out the additional $600 per week provided through the CARES Act on Friday, April 17th. That is several days ahead of their goal.

Since the first of the month, the department has made unemployment payments to more than 432,000 in the state. But many more are still waiting for the help they need and are struggling to get through to the DWD.

Payne admits the department has struggled to keep up with the call volume; Hoosiers have experienced long wait times and dropped calls. In the first 14 days of April, the DWD fielded 800,000 claim calls.

The DWD’s Chief of Staff Josh Richardson spoke exclusively with 44News’ Jessica Hartman about the department’s efforts to handle the massive volume of claims and when Hoosiers can expect to see help hit their bank accounts.

Watch the full interview here:

