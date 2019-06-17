Hoosier State Could Benefit From Illinois Tax Increase

The Illinois gas tax will double starting July 1, taking it from $.19 per gallon to $.38 and that could mean big business for Hoosier gas stations.

That’s because Indiana gas tax is $.29, so drivers who live near the state line may be more likely to visit Indiana to fill up, but that may not be the only reason.

Starting next month, taxes on cigarettes in Illinois will go up $.2.98 per pack, making it $2 higher than Indiana, per pack. So those prices could start attracting more business to the Hoosier state as well.

