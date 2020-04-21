Hoosier National Guard Troops Assist With Patient Training at Armory

Indiana National Guard troops from the 38th Infantry Division conducted patient transport training at the Johnson County Armory April 16, in support of the Indiana State Department of Health and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By working with the civilian hospitals and state agencies it really shows that we as National Guard soldiers are in support of the community and the state of Indiana,” said 2nd Lt. Ryan Ball, medical service officer with the 113th Brigade Support Battalion.

The exercise prepared guardsmen and women to assist the ISDH and IDHS for patient transport missions supported by the 1st Battalion, 151st Infantry, 1st Battalion, 152nd Cavalry, 2nd Battalion, 152nd Infantry, 1st Battalion, 163rd Field Artillery and the 113th Brigade Support Battalion.

The training included proper wear techniques and understanding of personal protective equipment, along with self-decontamination procedures and overall knowledge on what levels of equipment specific scenarios required.

“This training is extremely important because it is preparation for an actual pandemic by understanding PPE requirements and [soldiers] preventing infection to themselves and others,” said Ball.

Troops learned multiple methods of the safe loading, unloading and transportation of medical patients via field litter ambulances equipped with a litter rail extension system. Soldiers also trained on thorough decontamination procedures to return vehicles to a mission-ready status following a medical transport. Furthermore, informational courses familiarized drivers with FLA vehicles and preventative maintenance checks & services.

