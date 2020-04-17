Hoosier National Forest Temporarily Shuts Down Hemlock Cliffs Trial

The Hoosier National Forest is temporarily shutting down the Hemlock Cliffs Trial in Crawford County, Indiana.

The closure is in alignment with state and federal guidelines for social distancing, and to ensure the health and safety of its employees.

On April 9, HNF closed all developed recreation sites and mandated a group-size limitation of 10 people or less per group across the entire forest.

Other recreation opportunities, such as fishing, dispersed camping, hiking, backpacking and backcountry camping on the Hoosier National Forest remain available to the public.

Related content:

Comments

comments