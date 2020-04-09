Hoosier National Forest Limits Number of Groups; Extends Closure for Some Recreation Sites

The Hoosier National Park is taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Starting April 9, group sizes will be limited to 10 people or less across the entire forest. Groups larger than 10 must split into smaller groups and stand at least 200 yards apart.

Additionally, the park has extended the temporary closure of all developed recreation sites. Other recreation options, such as fishing, dispersed camping, hiking, backpacking, and backcountry camping will remain available to the public.

The changes enacted by the Hoosier National Forest are in accordance with current federal, state, and local guidance for social distancing and to ensure the safety of its employees, visitors, and volunteers.

In addition, the following areas are ordered closed on the Hoosier National Forest:

All Developed Campgrounds. Horse camps are open for the purpose of parking for access to trails only, no other day use or camping is permitted.

All Developed Day Use Areas (including visitor centers, picnic areas, and historic sites), with the exception of trails, associated trailheads and their parking lots, and boat launches.

Hickory Ridge Fire Tower

All toilet facilities

