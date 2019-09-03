Hoosier Lottery Sets New Record for Monthly Transfer to State

Hoosier Lottery officials announced Tuesday that the lottery has transferred a record-setting $312 million to the state for the recently ended fiscal year.

The $312 million is a result of $1.34 billion, driven mostly by instant scratch-off and draw product sales.

Under the Integrated Services Agreement between the Hoosier Lottery and IGT Indiana, an incentive of $11.2 million was earned by IGT Indiana.

