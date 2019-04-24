Hoosier Lawmakers Pass $34.6(B) Budget

Indiana lawmakers have signed off on a new two-year state budget, bringing this year’s legislative session to a close.

One big focus in this year’s budget deal was improving the state’s lagging teacher pay. This deal includes a 2.5% increase in base school funding over each of the next two years.

Republicans called the deal “historic” and say it helps the state hang on to its $2 billion in cash reserves. Democrats argued it did not go far enough to earmark a certain amount of that increased funding specifically for teacher pay.

“We balanced our budget for the eighth straight time and protected our AAA credit rating,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “We’re making historic investments in K-12 education, expanding our school safety efforts, and implementing all the recommendations to improve our child services. We are strengthening our already transformational road and rail programs, doubling down on our Next Level Jobs programs, and connecting more Hoosiers to affordable broadband service. We passed a bias crimes law and modernized our tax code. We’ll help more babies reach their first birthdays. Indiana is on a roll.”

