Hoosier Guardsmen Return Home for the Holidays

A total of 24 National Guard soldiers from the 178th Financial Management Support Detachment returned home from Kuwait just in time for the holidays.

The Indianapolis-based finance detachment deployed to Kuwait earlier this year in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

Operation Spartan Shield is an ongoing joint force operation designed to maintain a US military posture in the Middle East. The operation began in September 2012.

“The 178th accomplished its mission and was formally recognized on multiple occasions for exceeding the standards set before it,” said Capt. Mark Maurer, commander of the 178th Financial Management Support Detachment. “The Soldiers of the 178th have much to be proud of.”

To this date, the Indiana National Guard has deployed 1360 soldiers and 151 airmen in the calendar year of 2019. The Indiana National Guard, represented by more than 13,000 Hoosier service members, civilian employees and their families, continues Indiana’s proud tradition of military service.

