Hoosier Authorities Concerned About Pot Across State Lines

In Indiana, marijuana remains illegal even though Michigan and Illinois have legalized recreational sales.

Officials here are worried about the impact those laws could have on Hoosiers

Someone caught in Indiana with marijuana could face misdemeanor or even felony charges. It may seem extreme to some but a first time offender could face up to a year in jail.

South Bend resident Blacky Fisher says, “We’re going to go up there and get some.” Hoosiers like Fisher that live close to the borders are making the trip.

Fisher says, “I’m not worried about coming across the state line. It’s no big thing. What are they going to do? Give you a ticket? How many people are they going to check going across that state line? There will be hundreds of us up there.”

Driving across state lines with the drug is exactly what law enforcement officials are concerned about.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Ted Bohner says, “We don t have to rewrite the book. When we’re out there on patrol, we’re looking at people that may have be driving under the influence, and that’s something to keep in mind with this.”

For those that buy weed, ISP is strongly encouraging people not to get behind the wheel.

“If you smoke marijuana and then drive, it’s considered driving under the influence. And then that can lead to not just crashes, but serious crashes, and fatal crashes. And that’s one thing we don t want to see,” says Sgt. Bohner.

However, it is business as usual. Law enforcement won’t randomly stop cars, but if they suspect something that s when they’ll do a search.

Indiana lawmakers are considering legislation that would lower the penalties for low-level possession.

Several versions are still working their way through the committee.

