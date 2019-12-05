Honoring Loved Ones During the Holidays

The holidays can be a bittersweet time for many families as they gather to honor the people they’ve recently lost. That’s why a funeral home in Evansville has been trying to make the holidays a bit more bearable for people grieving the loss of their loved ones.

Boone Funeral Home has been hosting events focused on remembering those dear friends and family members who can’t be with us during the holidays. Christmas is supposed to be a joyful time, surrounded by family. Although, for those grieving the loss of a friend or family member, the holiday season can be very difficult.

“It’s always nice to honor them and remember them and try not to be sad and remember all the good and fun times,” says Beck Koch through tears. This is why Boone Funeral Home hosted its second annual candlelight service.

Everyone at the service got to light a candle, celebrating the life of their loved ones. Becky Zoch says this is her second time at this service.

“This time last year my mother and I came to honor my dad who had passed,” says Zoch. “My parents were diagnosed with lung cancer 8 weeks apart.”

Unfortunately, since then, her mom passed away from COPD.

“My momma was my best friend,” says Zoch.

This year she got to honor her mother too while being surrounded by several others also mourning with heavy hearts.

Zoch tells 44News she’s trying her hardest to focus on the wonderful memories they got to make and the loving household they shared.

After the candlelight service, everyone had the chance to hang an ornament on this year’s remembrance tree, decorated by families to honor and celebrate the lives of their loved ones.

That Christmas tree will be up for the rest of the month.

If you would like to make an ornament in remembrance of a loved one, you are welcome to hang it up at any time.

