Honor Flight of Southern Indiana Selects Veterans for Spring Flight

Volunteers with the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana spent Saturday morning calling more than 80 veterans to let them know, they have been selected for the spring trip to Washington D.C.

“I am overwhelmed at this time, but that’s okay,” said one veteran receiving the news.

“Well, you deserve it. You deserve this honor flight, sir,” replied Diane Shaw with Honor Flight of Southern Indiana.

From overwhelmed to ecstatic, the phone calls brought a variety of reactions.

“She screamed. ‘Oh my gosh, I am so excited for him!'” said Shaw, describing another call she made to a veteran and his wife.

Many of the men and women on the waiting list for an Honor Flight were nominated by a family member or friend.

“I am calling to see if you are still interested in going on your flight.” said four-year volunteer, Jennifer Green.

“Well yes, my son kind of pushed me into it,” laughed the veteran on the other end of the line.

But for every one of them, the phone call is just the beginning of an emotional journey that will end with the welcome home they’ve been waiting decades to receive.

“Lots of veterans, especially Vietnam veterans came home and they didn’t even want to wear their uniform because they didn’t want to be noticed,” explained Larry Rogers.

Its why volunteers like Jennifer, Diane, and Larry put in long hours raising money and organizing the trip that will take Tri-State veterans to our nation’s capitol.

“Both my uncles were marines so, it’s very near and dear to my heart,” explained Green.

“We owe so much to our veterans and to experience the joy and excitement right along with them, that is really exciting,” said Shaw.

For many of the veterans, it will be their first trip to visit the memorials built in their honor and their first chance to pay their respects at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

However, with the growing number of Coronavirus cases in the U.S., Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is taking extra precautions.