Honor Flight of Southern Indiana Postpones May Trip

The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is postponing the May 2nd trip to Washington D.C.

The organization made the announcement Wednesday afternoon following a mandate from the national organization.

The Honor Flight Network’s national board decided to cancel all flights scheduled before April 30th due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Diane Shaw with Honor Flight of Southern Indiana told 44News, it was likely the national board would extend the ban period which is why they went ahead and postponed the May 2nd trip.

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana has called an emergency board meeting for Wednesday night. They will look at options for rescheduling the flight for a later date.

This comes less than a week after the group notified the veterans selected for the Spring 2020 trip.

At this time, Honor Flight of Kentucky which has a May 16th trip scheduled has not announced any changes or delays.

