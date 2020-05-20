Honor Flight of Southern Indiana Cancels All 2020 Trips

The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is canceling the two Washington D.C. trips that were scheduled in 2020.

The HFSI board made the hard decision to suspend all flights for the year, after receiving a mandate from the National Honor Flight Network which postponed all flights until after August 31st.

“Our first priority is for the safety of our veterans, the guardians, and their families,” said Diane Shaw the Vice President of Honor Flight of Southern Indiana.

EVV12 was originally scheduled to take off on May 2nd but was postponed to August 22nd, shortly after the pandemic hit the Tri-State. EVV13 would have flown to D.C. in October.

However, HFSI is not the only hub to make the hard call.

“It was a really tough decision, but we are not the only hub that had to make this decision. We’ve learned that there are about 27 hubs throughout the country that are suspending all flights for the year.”

Veterans who were already selected for EVV12 will be the first to take the next flight when it is scheduled in 2021.

Honor Flight is reminding the Tri-State that there are still ways they can support HFSI.

“We will fly again. We will take veterans to D.C. again when we feel it is safe enough to take veterans D.C. We will be taking veterans back to D.C. for their Honor Flights, so if you do know a veteran that hasn’t signed up. Please sign them up,” said Shaw.



The organization is also still taking donations and Mail Call letters which they will be handing out to veterans.

Shaw also encourages those who know a veteran to reach out with a phone call or letter to them during this Memorial Day weekend.

For more information on supporting veterans, visit the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana’s website.

Comments

comments