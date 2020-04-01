Honor Flight of Southern Indiana Calling for Letters to Veterans

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana’s spring flight, like many events, has been delayed due to the pandemic.

Just a week after notifying the more than 80 veterans selected to make the trip to Washington D.C. in May, volunteers had to postpone the flight.

“A lot of them understood. Some of them were actually glad. They were also disappointed because at that time we didn’t have a date for them,” explained Diane Shaw, Honor Flight of Southern Indiana Vice President. “We just had to tell them, it would be a later date and we would get back with them. A lot of things were left in the open for them. We just had to reassure them, that they would still be selected for the next flight.”

That was back in mid-March. Since then, the flight has been rescheduled for August 22nd. But one of the things that makes the flight so special for veterans, could be impacted by the closure of schools and youth programs.

For every Honor Flight, local schools, churches, and youth programs participate in Mail Call, writing letters of thanks for the veterans to open on the way home. Hundreds of letters are passed out and sent home with the veterans as a reminder of appreciation.

Without normal group gatherings, Honor Flight is asking Tri-State families to step up.

“Mail Call is such a critical part to each veteran’s Honor Flight experience,” says Shaw. “Now that the schools are not in session, we are trying to get the word out that we still need those families or schools doing E-Learning to participate in Operation Mail Call. It is a great opportunity being that we are all confined at home. There are a lot of drawings that parents can pull off the Internet for the kids to color and send in for each veteran.”

Letters can be mailed to:

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana

Operation Mail Call

HFSI – EVV12

P.O. Box 8234

Evansville, IN 47716

Starting July 20th through August 15th, Mail Call drop-off boxes will be placed at the following locations around Evansville:

The American Red Cross

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Libraries

Old National Bank Branches

Golden Corral

Mission BBQ

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the Welcome Home Event on August 22nd.

Comments

comments