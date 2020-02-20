Honey Roy & the Mardi Gras Misfits Join Franklin Street Celebration

Less than a minute

Looking to indulge a little before Lent begins next week?

Franklin Street is rolling out all the stops for a Mardi Gras bash.

There will be a lot going on with a host of cajun-flavors, a parade, and even a scavenger hunt.

Headlining the Saturday night celebration at Lamasco Bar and Grill will be Honey Roy & The Mardi Gras Misfits.

Honey Roy joined Jessica Hartman on 44News This Morning to talk about the big weekend.

