Homicides Rates High for African-American Men in Kentucky and Indiana

Some alarming numbers involving the rate of Black murders in Kentucky and Indiana; they’re reportedly some of the highest rates in the country.

A new study from the national violence policy center found that Kentucky and Indiana had the sixth, and fifth highest Black homicide rates respectively in 2016.

Kentucky had 106 black homicides, which was 40% higher than the national average. Indiana had 205 black homicide victims in 2016.

Nationally almost 8,000 Black victims died in homicides. Blacks represented 13% of the U.S. population, but accounted for 51% of all homicide victims. A majority of the black homicide victims in Kentucky and Indiana were males.

