Homicide Investigation Underway by Evansville Police After 89-Year-Old Man Found Dead

The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and the Evansville Police Department (EPD) are investigating the death of an 89-year-old Evansville resident.

According to a news release, the death of 89-year-old Charles Osborne Quinn occurred in a home in the 1800 block of East Illinois Street and is being treated as a homicide investigation.

Quinn’s autopsy is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25.

No further information has been released at this time.

Anyone who may have information surrounding this investigation should contact EPD at (812) 436-7896.

