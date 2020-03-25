EvansvilleIndiana
Homicide Investigation Underway by Evansville Police After 89-Year-Old Man Found Dead
The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and the Evansville Police Department (EPD) are investigating the death of an 89-year-old Evansville resident.
According to a news release, the death of 89-year-old Charles Osborne Quinn occurred in a home in the 1800 block of East Illinois Street and is being treated as a homicide investigation.
Quinn’s autopsy is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25.
No further information has been released at this time.
Anyone who may have information surrounding this investigation should contact EPD at (812) 436-7896.
Stay with 44News both on-air and online as we update this developing story.