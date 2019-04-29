Homicide Investigation Underway for Body Found in Warrick Co.

The discovery of a woman’s body in Warrick County over the weekend is now being treated as a homicide investigation.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office has preliminarily identified the woman but will not be releasing her name at this time.

Officials made the discovery in the area of Seven Hills and Wasson Roads in Warrick County sometime after 2:30 Friday afternoon.

Investigators say the victim’s body was badly burned and are continuing to investigate.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates on this case.

