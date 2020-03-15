Hometown Heroes: “Neighbors Helping Neighbors”

Basic essentials like food and water can be hard to come by for some people.

That’s why some people in one Tri-State community are making sure everyone has the bare necessities.

In the town of Gentryville, Indiana at the corner of 5th and East Boone Street, sits a small, yellow house.

“I mean when you walk in here it’s just amazing. You know there’s so much,” says Anthony Patmore, donates supplies.

Inside it’s equipped with tools to help people in their daily lives.

“This place just filled up, container after container, then food everywhere,” says Patmore.

It’s called “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and was created just weeks ago.

“People helping people I just think it’s so great,” says Patmore.

Inside shelves are completely stocked with food and other essentials.

“This place actually provides much more than that,” says Patmore. “It can provide toothpaste, hygiene items, items that people aren’t able to get maybe if they have a food stamp card or just need help in anyway.”

For Patmore, he says he’s been by at least half a dozen times dropping off what he can.

“I love it. Every time I come by, I bring my kids and let them do stock, they love to do it,” says Patmore. “Kind of teaching them not everyone is bad. We can help everyone we can.”

Patmore didn’t create the little supply shed. It was started by a woman whose property it sits on. She didn’t want to be on camera, but told 44News everything is donated from the heart to help anyone who may need it.

“It’s for everyone,” says Patmore. “I mean anyone around. If someone needs something, come get it. I mean if you can give back. I just hope to spread that everywhere.”

And with the door always open, it’s inside the little house where blessings are shared.

“I mean it’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors, I mean everybody really reaches out for anything that’s needed,” says Patmore.

If you would like to nominate someone as a Hometown Hero, email Megan DiVenti at mdiventi@wevv.com

Comments

comments