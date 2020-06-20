Hometown Heroes: The Kleiman Sisters

Leading by example, that’s exactly what two Tri-State sisters have been doing these last few months.

We’ve all heard the saying two heads are better than one and for the Kleiman sisters of Evansville they never imagined spending the rest of their school year from home.

“I think we’ve always been close, but I definitely think this has brought us a lot closer,” says Sydney Kleiman.

COVID-19 changing our lives in the blink of an eye.

For this dynamic duo, to pass the hours, they decided to put their teamwork skills to the test.

“Our grandpa had a liver transplant and our grandma had breast cancer,” says Kleiman. “So they all needed masks and originally we thought we’d do like 50 to 100, but we ended up just keep getting orders so with my sister, mom and I we’ve made over 700.”

700 masks, even an astonishment to the 16 and 17-year-old Mater Dei students.

“It feels kind of special that we’ve been able to push ourselves to make this many and impact the community,” says Kleiman.

Together the team gave the masks to family, friends, and others in the community, not asking for a single dime in return.

“I think that just helping people has been something that has been instilled in us our entire lives and anytime we see somebody in need, we try to help, so just being in quarantine we didn’t really have the opportunity to go out and serve in the community, but we found a way to give back because we saw the need,” says Kleiman.

The young ladies say the masks represent something bugger in the grand scheme of things.

“I think it’s important to lead by example and that’s what were trying to do,” says Kleiman.

The younger generation stepping up to the plate, doing what they can to leave their mark.

Sometimes it’s hard to see the beauty in difficult and ugly times, but for these sisters the experience is one to remember.

“Looking back when we have kids or grand kids we’ll be able to tell them we helped out during a time when everybody needed it and we worked together even though we were still in high school,” says Kleiman. “You’re never too young to impact the community.”

