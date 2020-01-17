Hometown Heroes: Corydon Civil Defense Fire & Rescue

“Being there when people need us the most. That’s the best rewarding feeling to have,” says Beau Lacer, firefighter.

It can be a matter of minutes.

“Pager goes off, you gotta call, you stop what you’re doing and leave,” says Lacer.

For the 33 men and women at Corydon Civil Defense Fire and Rescue-

‘”We’ve got guys that have been on here for 40 plus years so they’ve seen it all,” says Chief Bryan Coghill, Corydon Civil Defense Fire & Rescue.

taking on the job is no easy task.

“You take it home with you,” says Lacer. “It’s rough. People don’t realize what the firefighters see on the scene and what we take home to our families and stuff.”

Founded in the 1950’s, the station has changed over the years.

For these brave volunteer firefighters, their passion remains the same.

“One of the big pushes is we want to be active in our community,” says Coghill. “If you don’t have an active fire department in the community, you don’t have an active fire department.”

Coming from all different backgrounds.

“We’ve got people from all aspects of careers,” says Coghill. “We’ve got farmers, we’ve got truck drivers, just all kinds of a ray of people out there that makes a strong team when it comes to doing not just fire, but things in the community in general.”

Last year combined, the Corydon Civil Defense had more than 3,000 hours of training.

In 2019, they made 277 runs, an increase from the 266 the year before.

“I recall one fire that we were out for quite a while and the fact that everything that needed to be done was accomplished,” says Assistant Chief Dwight Crooks. “You just know that everybody is doing what they are supposed to be doing. We look out for each other make sure no one gets in a hazardous position.”

“In the last couple of weeks we’ve been making two to three runs a day it seems like,” says Coghill. “So they are giving up a lot of time. It’s being notice in the community.”

Talking with the fire crew, it was made clear how much they truly love their job.

“You’ve gotta have the heart, and you’ve gotta have the want to do it and that’s what makes firefighters special,” says Lacer.

And their dedication to others around them, making them this week’s hometown heroes.

“We are there to serve the community at anytime for any reason,” says Crooks.

If you would like to nominate someone for a Hometown Hero, email 44News Reporter Megan DiVenti at mdiventi@wevv.com.

