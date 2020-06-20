Hometown Hero: Nick Catinna

The power of words can be compelling and one Tri-State man’s poetry is healing more than just himself.

“He’s always just been a wonderful son with the heart the size of Texas.”

Nick Catinna has a passion for poetry.

“I like writing about spirituality. I like writing about nature. I like writing about love,” says Nick Catinna, poet.

The Hawesville, Kentucky resident using the power of words.

“I have a speech disability and in my poetry I can speak through my hand,” says Catinna.

Catinna comes from a line of military members, he himself a U.S. Coast Guard Veteran.

In 2018, Nick was in an accident, almost taking his life, but it led him to his path now.

“He just started getting better,” says Jan Catinna, Nick’s mother. “From there it’s just been a journey. When he got to the VA, he got there in November, I think in February they introduced him to creative arts and it changed his life.”

Since then Nick’s passion has grown, writing hundreds of poems.

This fall he’ll be publishing his first book.

“The book is called “A War Within” and it’s about having a war within yourself that you have to defy everyday,” says Catinna.

Alongside him, his friend of nearly a decade who will be illustrating the poetry.

Sarah Wilson says their life experiences help them collaborate.

“We kind of had a different perspective on our lives and in a place where we wanted to find out purpose,” says Wilson. “Both our purpose, or at least our goal, is to help others with our talents.”

Nick has won several awards for his poetry. One of his pieces selected to be on display at the JKF Performing Arts Center.

“The way that he has accepted his limitations right now, he accepts them with patience but he will not give up,” says Catinna.

Hoping to help others heal and feel understood, Nick says he will continue using the power of the pen to change lives.

“I am all about feeling my surroundings and this is my way of expressing what I’m feeling and in my poetry I can walk, I can run, I have no disabilities in my poetry,” says Catinna.

