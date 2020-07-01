Hometown Hero: Julius Maddox

He’s one of the strongest men in the world and the Tri-State Power-lifter is using his unique set of skills to give back.

“I never seen myself as a dreamer or having anything like this,” says Maddox.

He’s known for his strength.

“I currently hold the all time world record for bench press,” says Maddox. “I’m a 3x world champion, meaning no one has lifted as much as I have lifted period..ever in the history of the world.”

Professional Power-Lifter Julius Maddox of Owensboro is the 5th man in history to bench press more than 700 pounds.

But for this modern day Hercules, his climb to success started as a rocky one.

“Seven and a half years ago, and before I had a problem with addiction, I was addicted to drugs and alcohol, prescription pills things along those lines,” says Maddox. “I ended up going to jail and got the opportunity to be able to go a recovery center called Friends of Sinners. That is where I started lifting weights.”

Maddox quickly realizing he was lifting weight most people trained their entire lives for, but he wanted to not only train physically, but mentally, being the best version of himself.

“No matter what background you have or where you come from, no matter your upbringing, whatever the case may be, it is still possible to achieve your dreams and two not just for my community, but I want to set an example for my kids also,” says Maddox.

Today, this pro travels around lifting those in the communities as effortlessly as he does lifting weights.

“It doesn’t matter what job you have or what you’re doing in life,” says Maddox. “Just give it your all, be the best at what you can do.”

Maddox also working at various schools speaking to the next generation in hopes of helping them achieve their full potential.

“I’m allowed to go into these schools and share about some of the dumb mistakes I’ve made and what happens when you make those dumb mistakes,” says Maddox. “Trying to help kids not to make the same mistakes I’ve done.”

Sometimes strength goes beyond the number on a weight, but rather having the power to make a greater impact in the world one person at a time.

“Believe in the impossibility,” says Maddox. “When you believe there is something powerful behind it, you allow yourself to step into a different level of excellence.”

