Hometown Hero: Joely Yaser

A Tri-State teenager is going above and beyond when it comes to doing her part in the community. What started as a school project turned into something more.

“I feel lucky I’m able to do it,” says 19-year-old Joely Yaser. For Yaser, she’s always had a special place in her heart for our four-legged friends.

“I went to their main kennel and just gave every dog a treat and just like ‘have a good night,” says Yaser.

Just recently the new tech senior was given a school assignment. “It was basically anything you choose and helping the community in any way we can,” says Yaser.

And for Yaser, she knew exactly where to begin. “My goal was to collect items for it takes a village–my goal was to collect 150 items,” says Yaser.

For a few months, she worked above and beyond to help the animals. “15 leases and collars, 15 chew bones, 16 boxes or bags of treats just a lot of items including cleaning supplies, bleach, gloves, laundry detergent,” says Yaser.

In total, Yaser gathered nearly 155 items to donate all of which she dropped off earlier this week.

“They were very grateful. They said the cleaning supplies that I gave them would be gone within a week. And so, I definitely know for sure I’m going to continue donating,” says Yaser.

Though, for Yaser, it was more than just a school project; she also has a passion for helping people in the Evansville community. She is currently on the path of studying to become a paramedic recently earning her emergency medical responder certification.

Yaser has also worked closely with youth first raising awareness to teen depression and the importance of mental health. She says she’s a firm believer in being involved and helping others anyway possible.

“If you put yourself in other people’s shoes, you get a better aspect of life and you get more culture and you just understand what people go through,” says Yaser.

She tells 44News she plans on continuing to help it takes a village and other local organizations, but in the meantime, she wants to show others that sometimes a small act of kindness can go a long way.

“I think it’s important in any community. There are people like me that do more than what I do, and there are some people that just don’t care. And I think I’m trying to show people that don’t care that it really matters what you do and what you do affects people,” says Yaser.

