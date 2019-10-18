Hometown Hero: James Black

World War II is considered the greatest conflict in world history. It was carried out on a global scale -and it was the first war where modern airpower played a significant role for battles over land and water.

But the soldiers on the ground often found themselves face to face with the Germans in enemy territory front and center in some of the most significant battles in history.

Among them, 96-year-old Princeton, Indiana native Corporal James Black. He is this week’s Hometown Hero.

The year was 1944. Corporal Black was just 21 at the time and a member of the United States Army’s first infantry division. He found himself on board a ship but had no idea what he was about to encounter.

“The invasion was supposed to be on the fifth but there was a storm. So, Eisenhower put it off until the sixth, June the 6th. So, we boarded the assault crafts, which was 30 men in a craft. We boarded about 2:30 in the morning and then when it started getting daylight, then we headed for the beach,” says Black.

But the battle started for Black before the boats ever reached the shore. “Before we got to the beach, my boat hit a mine and blew the front end of it off. The sailors started backing the boat up trying to keep the water from coming in but that didn’t work. So, the boat sank. By that time, we were too far out to think about getting to the shore. So, I floated in the water I think about four hours,” says Black.

Floating in the English Channel in the middle of the storm, in rough waters, bullets skimming past him into the water and all he could do was wait and watch as the battle played out onshore in front of him.

“When we were on top of the wave I could see into the beach. Before we backed out, they were firing at us with small-arms fire. I felt something tugging near my canteen and I looked down there and bullets were coming through the hull of the boat,” says Black.

After those four terrifying hours, a rescue boat arrived saving Black from the water and gunfire. “Some big ole sailor reached down and got me in the middle of the back, I guess and threw me in the lifeboat. It felt good to hit something solid,” says Black.

He was taken to a hospital ship, transferred to England where his group was reequipped, and they returned to the site of the D-Day Invasion. Of the 30 men on Black’s boat when they hit the mine only 10 survived.

“There was still the refuge of war there. I didn’t see any dead soldiers, but we walked about a mile and a half inland and joined our company,” says Black.

In total, 871 soldiers reached the shores of Normandy Beach on June 6th. By the time Corporal Black and his battalion joined them just 104 men remained. They charged ahead but didn’t see much action in battle for several months. Corporal Black thought maybe he’d seen his last firefight in enemy territory.

But that wasn’t the case. “One night we were getting ready to go to bed about 10:30 and they said ‘roll em’ up we’re moving out; the Germans have broken through’. So that started the Battle of the Bulge. It was near the end of the war and it was the last big effort of the German army.”

For an entire month, American troops often wading through deep snowdrifts battled those enemy forces. “Almost every night the Germans would try to break through our lines and get supplies into their troops in Aachen, Germany and almost every night we would be in a counterattack. The last big attack, the officer before daylight said, ‘how many we got left?’ and the guy started calling out their names and there was five of us left. He said, ‘stay down in your fox holes, I’m going to call in our own artillery on our position’.”

He spent 31 days in that fox hole until U.S. artillery arrived and helped push back the enemy. “The day the war ended they said cease all forward movements the war is over. When the war ended, that’s when they promoted me to T5, Corporal Technician. You needed so many points in order to rotate home and I wound up with enough points to rotate home,” says Black.

17 days later October 19th, 1945 Black landed back on American soil docking in Newport, Virginia. He married his beloved wife Shirley on November 3rd that same year and they’ve been by each other’s side ever since.

James and his wife still live in Princeton at River Oaks Nursing Home. His family says even though they didn’t know about his involvement in the war until much later in life they couldn’t be prouder.

