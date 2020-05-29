HOMETOWN HERO: Courtney Johnson

Giving back to our community.

A selfless act helping to improve the lives of our neighbors.

One Tri-State man is working non-stop to making an impact.

“It’s definitely a good feeling to be able to inspire others and want to give back and want to do things in the community,” says Courtney Johnson, Evansville native.

Courtney Johnson is a familiar face to many in the River City.

“I’ve always had a passion,” says Johnson. “I’m big on faith and I knew when I moved back home and I finished up at USI and I just wanted to get involved and it just started off as joining different organizations and also starting to create different events and things that I felt were right.”

Johnson spent the day, like he does most, giving back.

“We partnered with EVSC and today we’re over at Glenwood, just doing what we can to pass meals out to families in need,” says Johnson.

His other passion, helping the youth in our community.

Johnson founded Young & Established nearly 7 years ago.

It’s a local non-profit inspiring youth and young adults to be positive role models in the community.

“It’s just been a blessing to be able to help people definitely from where I’m from,” says Johnson.

He says the main focus is to mentor and tutor, something that brings a smile to his face.

“I love what I do and being able to be here and do it just makes the difference as well because I grew up here so to see the people that I love, friends, and other people that are from this area just being able to help them and just giving back to my community has just been a blessing,” says Johnson.

A little kindness and compassion can go a long way.

Courtney Johnson, this week’s Hometown Hero.

“Being able to help and serve others, I think we’re all put here to serve and help,” says Johnson. “So just being able to do something that I love everyday is a blessing.”

