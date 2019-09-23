Homeowners Petition Against Sewage Rates

One Henderson homeowner is speaking out, concerned about why her neighborhood sewage fees have more than doubled.

Now she’s taking action and collecting names for her petition to try to keep the costs down.

The meeting began at 4:30 Monday, and Vivian Middleton was first on the docket with her concerns, telling the board that even though she’s using less and less water, over time she keeps paying more and more.

“We hope to get a fair outcome. We just want fairness. We don’t want special treatment. Just fairness,” she said.

Vivian, like many in her neighborhood, are finding the cost of living unaffordable.

“I’m on a fixed income too. Just about everybody out here is retired or not working. It just keeps going up,” said neighbor Billy McQuinn.

They say sewage costs continuing to rise on a flat fee in the Pleasant View neighborhood is putting strain on their finances.

“It just takes away from the money you need sometimes. My wife takes a lot of medication. She had surgery on her eyes. If it would come down a little bit that would help me,” added McQuinn.

Vivian showed us her bills from before the city took over her water. Even though she’s dropped her usage over the years from just over 4500 gallons a month to under a thousand or less:

“Our rates have continued to rise to the point that they’re $65 a month.”

So despite difficulties walking, Vivian has been making the trek door-to-door, even in the final hours before going in front of the Water and Sewer Commission.

“The first thing I say is, ‘I’m not a politician and I’m not gonna sell you nothing,'” she laughed.

Vivian is gathering signatures and hoping for change, but she’s already seeing some results, at least among her neighbors.

“I have found out just in doing this that there’s more that brings us together than separates us. We’re all on the same page.”

Board members say they’re in unanimous agreement on moving the neighborhood to a variable rate, and it should go into effect as soon as the county is able to swap accounts over.

