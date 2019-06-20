Homeowners Express Concern Over Possible Solar Farm

After a year long battle, Northern Vanderburgh County residents are fighting for their property.

Homeowners in Darmstadt were able to voice their concerns and ask questions in an organized community meeting Thursday evening.

“It’s already changed our community,” says Cathie Cure, resident.

Many say they aren’t against solar energy itself, but rather the magnitude of the project and where it will be located.

“I’ve lived in our home for 37 years and we didn’t have worries and now there is going to be this massive construction around us,” says Cure.

The potential solar farm will be near West Baseline Road and is expected to have nearly 200,000 solar panels in place covering nearly 600 acres of farmland.

Orion, a California based company, is spearheading the project.

“There is nothing bucolic about it,” says Cure. “It is a multi-million dollar industry that they are trying to put in our backyards and in our community.”

Cure and many others asked questions about their next steps in the process, who to contact, and voiced their concerns to Commissioner Jeff Hatfield.

The proposals for the solar farm involves a 30-year lease of the property with two ten year options to renew.

“And were all for solar on farms and personal use, but when a big company comes in and wants to take 600 acres of prime, agricultural land and profit from it, we feel like this type of adventure needs to be on industrial zoned land,” says Cure.

The project is currently about half way through the 500 day period and the inservice date for when the solar energy will be operating is around April 2021.

It’s a concern for those who live in the area now and for future generations.

“We’re pulling together and we want to raise awareness of how many solar facilities are being planned and going into areas with no zoning laws on the books at all so they go anywhere,” says Cure. “And we want honest and proper zoning for these facilities.”

Plans for the solar farm still have to go before the zoning committee.

Residents say they will continue to lobby for responsible zoning for larger solar facilities.

44News reached out to Orion for a comment, but did not hear back.

