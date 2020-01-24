Homemade Playdough Activity Increases Fine Motor Skills

With the start to spring still months away, parents may be running out of ideas to keep their children entertained.

4C of Southern Indiana’s Community Engagement Specialist Ashley Hansen has an easy homemade playdough activity that will be a hit with kids of all ages.

The simple recipe is one part hair conditioner to two parts corn starch and requires no heating or cooking.

The soft playdough encourages fine motor skills among young children and can teach problem solving and math skills for school-age children.

