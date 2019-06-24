Homeless Woman Rescued After a Week in Silo

The Indianapolis Fire Department rescued a woman from a silo on Saturday.

When firefighters pulled the 28-year-old woman from the silo, she told them she was homeless and had been in there for a week.

The woman had climbed the outside ladder to get inside the silo and then fell from the inside ladder about 30 feet to the bottom.

Emergency responders say the woman had no visible signs of injury but was taken to Eskenazi Health.

Crews preparing to replace the silo at Deflecto LLC found the woman Saturday morning.

