A homeless man is facing a robbery charge after attempting to rob a bank Wednesday morning.

Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say Thomas Spuehler, 47, walked into South Central Bank on 3010 Highway 54 and told the teller to “Give me all your money”.

Spuehler made the statement again before leaving the bank without any money.

DCSO located Spuehler in front of the bank and arrested him.

Spuehler later admitted to the accusations.

He faces a 2nd-degree robbery charge.

Comments

comments