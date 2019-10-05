Homecoming for Veterans Honored at Honor Flight

Honor Flight gives veterans a chance to visit the monuments in our nation’s capital that were built in honor of the wars they took part in so many years ago.

Those veterans were finally given the welcome home many of them never received.

Hundreds of family and friends lined the Evansville Regional Airport holding signs of love and support waiting for the return of their loved ones.

The 85 men and women on today’s flight were chosen by the community to have the chance to tour Washington D.C. seeing the memorials made in their honor.

We spoke with a lot of people during the parade many of them said that it was emotional to see the out-pour of love and support.

“It means people appreciate what I did, and it has been a long time ago but they still appreciate it,” said U.S. Army Veteran Merle Hugo Mullis.

We also caught up with the wife of one veteran who hopes today will bring closure for her husband.

Barbara Reece traveled all the way from Vncennes to attend tonight’s honor flight.

“I think it’s the healing for some of these men and women who were able to go, some of these loose ends, were maybe tied up,” said Reece. “Kind of a homecoming in their heart and brought it all home for them.”

The honor flight comes at no cost to our local heroes. Each veteran –was also accompanied by a guardian on the trip.

If you know a veteran who would like the chance to be a part of the next Honor Flight visit https://honorflightsi.org/ for more.



