Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library will host Holocaust survivor and author Fred Gross on Tuesday, April 23.

The event will be at 6PM at EVPL Central Library Browning Room B.

Gross is the author of One Step Ahead of Hitler: A Jewish Child’s Journey Through France. Gross will talk about his family’s flight from the German invasion of Belgium, to France during its defeat and making it’s way to America.

