Holocaust Survivor Eva Kor Dies at Age 85

A Holocaust survivor who founded the Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute has died. Eva Kor was 85 years old when she passed away peacefully during a trip to Poland.

Kor was native to Romania before she was sent to the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp in 1944, where most of her family was killed. She and her twin sister survived; both were subjected to medical experiments.

Her museum released a statement:

Eva Kor has touched hundreds of thousands of people over her 85 years through her message of overcoming tragedy, finding forgiveness, and healing. Surviving the Holocaust at age 10 meant that Eva emerged from a childhood full of fear, loss, grief, and displacement. She and her twin sister, Miriam, were the sole survivors of her immediate family, losing two sisters, her mother, and father on the selection platform at Auschwitz. In addition, she and Miriam were put through the horrific and inhumane experiments by Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. But rather than allowing the darkest moments of her life to define her, she moved forward headfirst into a life of purpose.

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Eva Kor, Holocaust survivor, forgiveness advocate, and founder of CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center. Eva passed peacefully today, July 4th, 2019, at 7:10am local time in Krakow, Poland on the annual CANDLES trip. — CANDLES Museum (@candlesmuseum) July 4, 2019

Congressman Larry Bucshon, M.D.released the following statement on the passing of Kor:

A person who had become a friend, Eva Moses Kor passed away today in Krakow, Poland while on her annual trip to visit Auschwitz. Eva survived the Holocaust and became a staunch supporter of forgiveness. She lived a consequential life and will be missed

