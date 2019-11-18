HOLLY’S HOUSE WELCOMES NEW DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR

Holly’s House, a local child and adult victim advocacy center, welcomes Alison (Ali) Nicholson as the new Development Director. A community advocate, Alison spends her time volunteering for several animal rescues in the area, such Another Chance for Animals and Evansville Animal Control, along with recently being appointed as Sponsorship Director for the Evansville Youth Hockey Association Board of Directors. Alison holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Evansville and is currently working on her Master’s degree from Indiana University in Philanthropic Studies.

“I am excited to be a part of such an incredible organization. What Holly’s House does in this community to help people, especially children, is truly beautiful and inspiring. I want to work hard and raise the much-needed funds to keep these programs going and growing.” Nicholson said.

Holly’s House Executive Director, Holly Edmond, said, “We are thrilled to get this position filled with just the right fit for our organization. Ali comes to us with a wealth of contacts and experience that will help take Holly’s House to the next level.”

Alison lives in Evansville and has 1 child, Jacob, and 3 crazy dogs named Diva, Peeka and Petey. They enjoy playing sports and cheering for the Indiana Pacers, Indianapolis Colts and the Miami Dolphins.

