Holiday World Seeking to Fill 2,000 Seasonal Positions

If you’re looking for a job this summer then look no further, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari officials say they are looking to fill 2,000 seasonal positions.

Most of the park’s seasonal positions are available to applicants who will be 16 years and older by April. A limited number of jobs require a minimum age of 14 years on the date of application.

Retirees, educators, and other adults seeking seasonal employment are highly encouraged to apply.

Job seekers should visit HolidayWorldJobs.com to fill out an online application.

Seasonal benefits include a personal Season Pass, park food and merchandise discounts, employee parties, incentive and awards programs, free admission to other parks, and more. Starting pay for those 18 and older is $10 per hour and all employees are eligible for two free uniforms.

Employee transportation will be provided for workers. Available at a nominal fee, bus rides will be offered from Evansville, Newburgh, Boonville, Lynnville, Haubstadt, Huntingburg, Jasper, Ferdinand, Leopold, and Tell City, Indiana, plus Owensboro, Kentucky.

Holiday World opens its 74th season on May 2; Splashin’ Safari’s opening day is May 7. Construction for Cheetah Chase: the world’s first launched water coaster is on schedule for Splashin‘ Safari’s opening day.

Comments

comments